ShotSpotter to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 40th Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in acoustic gunshot detection and precision policing solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference. The conference is being held virtually on August 11-13, 2020.

ShotSpotter management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 12 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact ShotSpotter’s IR team at SSTI@gatewayir.com.    

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides acoustic gunshot detection and precision-policing solutions to help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence and make communities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by over 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and helps to improve officer accountability and deter crime. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com


