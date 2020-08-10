Qlik and Fortune Launch “History of the Fortune Global 500” Data Analytics Site

Highlights China’s Rise to Parity with United States in Number of World’s Largest Corporations

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® today debuted the “ History of the Fortune Global 500 ” interactive data analytics site in partnership with Fortune Magazine and timed with the publication of the 30th anniversary of the Fortune Global 500 list. As the official analytics partner of the Fortune 500, Qlik developed the visual experience leveraging data storytelling and interactive visualizations to showcase global market leading countries and industry sector status, the economic trends across different geographies, and the historical events that shaped those changes. Qlik and Fortune delivered a similar visual experience for the Fortune 500 earlier this year as part of a multi-year partnership.

“The History of the Fortune Global 500 is a unique visual guide through the global economic shifts that have shaped the worlds’ largest corporations over the last three decades,” said Rick Jackson, CMO of Qlik. “Similar to the Fortune 500 site from earlier this year that leveraged Qlik’s unique analytics platform, the Fortune Global 500 site provides a rich and detailed exploration of the industry standard chronicle of market leaders and industry sectors. The site brings to life the data behind the best performing international corporations, along with detailing the global economic trends that shaped their performance.”

The site brings users through a variety of interactive data-driven sections including:

Starting in 1995 through today, users can experience a multi-chapter visual story detailing the evolving rankings of various countries revenue position and performance.

The story shows the rising importance of China, the decline in the UK’s position and the rise and fall of Japan’s global economic status.

The site provides an interactive experience that dynamically shows the evolution of global economic rankings, resulting in the current dual leadership of China and the United States.

There’s also a page that provides an expansive sector-by-sector interactive comparison.

Visitors can then explore, through an interactive map, a country-level focus on current revenues and number of companies per country, as well as explore the data on individual countries to see company, revenue and profit metrics for any year from 1995 to 2020.

“The companies of the Fortune Global 500 produced a record $33.3 trillion in revenue last year,” says Clifton Leaf, Editor-in-Chief of Fortune. “Understanding the size and scope of this group is a task that challenges us to explore data visualization in innovative ways - a challenge that, I’m happy to say, Qlik has embraced.”

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into active intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.