Author Celebrates Black Family Life, Teaches Kids to Find Joy in Nature in Illustrated Children’s Book

SOUTH NYACK, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2020 -- Author Vernon Hamilton has published his calming, beautifully illustrated children's story that follows a mother and her two children – Travis and Rosa – as they spend time in a suburban park and encounter a wide variety of wildlife. In "Isn't It Scary?", each animal Travis and Rosa cross paths with stokes the kids' curiosity. From rabbits and squirrels to frogs, fish, and bats, the children learn that every creature is adapted and suited to its unique environment.



“I’ve raised my four children, mostly in New York City and nearby suburbs, but we always made time to get out to nature,” Hamilton said. “We would turn over rocks and logs, explore tidal pools and lakes and ponds for the joy of encountering wild creatures. Through this book, I hope I can share the joys of curiosity and adventure with other families.”



“Isn’t It Scary?” also enforces that stories depicting Black family life need not be stereotypes and emphasizes the importance of featuring Black voices and perspectives in children’s literature.



“A beautiful and comforting story for my nephew! Also, love the representation,” a reader wrote about the book in a five-star Barnes & Noble review. “It's very important for the youth to be able to see themselves in storybook characters.”



“This beautiful story gives us a comforting portrait of nature and family,” David N. Dinkins, 106th Mayor of New York City, said in an endorsement of Hamilton’s book. “It brings the mystery and warmth of the natural world into the homes of both city and country kids.”



Ultimately, “Isn’t It Scary?” connects natural habitats with the comforts of family, bedtime, and home and encourages children to love and respect the environment.



About the author



Vernon Hamilton spent many years in the computer software industry as a software developer and sales manager. An English literature major in college, Hamilton wrote stories for both children and adults in his spare time and eventually went on to combine his interests in writing and technology to create the first website devoted to African-American children’s books in 2002. That startup eventually led to the creation of book distributor Atlantic Coast Marketing. Hamilton currently resides in South Nyack, N.Y.



