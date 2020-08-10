Global PV Inverter Market 2020, Expected with CAGR of 15.88%, Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, new opportunities planning, Market-specific challenges, Progression Status 2026

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Inverter Market provides detailed analysis of Market Overview, Drivers, Prospects, Potential Application. Also PV Inverter Industry research report includes the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in manufacture cost-effective professional decisions. A solar inverter, or converter or PV Inverter, converts the variable direct current (DC) output of a photovoltaic (PV) solar panel into a utility frequency alternating current (AC) that can be fed into a commercial electrical grid or used by a local, off grid electrical network. It is a critical balance of system (BOS)–component in a photovoltaic system, allowing the use of ordinary AC powered equipment. Solar power inverters have special functions adapted for use with photovoltaic arrays, including maximum power point tracking and anti-islanding protection. According to Researcher global PV Inverter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.88% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Power Electronics S.L.

Fimer Spa

Sineng Electric Co., Ltd.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

Shenzhen Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu GoodWe Power Supply Technology Co., Ltd.

Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.





PV Inverter Market Segment by Type covers:

Ground Mounted PV

Rooftop PV

PV Inverter Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Utility

Commercial

Residential

Scope of the PV Inverter Market Report:

This market study covers the global and regional PV Inverter market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the PV Inverter market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global PV Inverter market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global PV Inverter market.

To classify and forecast global PV Inverter market based on application, project type, and application.

To identify drivers and challenges for global PV Inverter market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global PV Inverter market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global PV Inverter market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global PV Inverter market.



Market segmentation

PV Inverter market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 20152025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Competitive Landscape

PV Inverter provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence,PV Inverter sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 20152020, this study provides the PV Inverter sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The report provides an indepth knowledge of the Global PV Inverter market scenario:

Market Overview

Market Analysis by Regions

Market Dynamics & Companies Profiles, Business Overview

Data Source

Research Findings and Conclusion

Market trends & developments

Company profiles of leading companies

1. Market Overview

1.1 PV Inverter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Opportunities

1.4.2 Market Risk

1.4.3 Market Driving Force

2. Manufacturers Profiles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 PV Inverter Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

3. Global PV Inverter Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (20192020)

3.1 Global PV Inverter Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (20192020)

3.2 Global PV Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (20192020)

3.3 PV Inverter Market Concentration Rates

3.3.1 Top 3 PV Inverter Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.3.2 Top 6 PV Inverter Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.4 PV Inverter Market Competition Trend

4. Global PV Inverter Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global PV Inverter Sales and Market Share by Regions (20142019)

4.1.2 Global PV Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Regions (20142019)

4.2 North America PV Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (20142019)

4.3 Europe PV Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (20142019)

4.4 AsiaPacific PV Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (20142019)

4.6 South America PV Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (20142019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa PV Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (20142019)

5.PV Inverter Market Forecast (20202025)

5.1 Global PV Inverter Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (20202025)

5.2 PV Inverter Market Forecast by Regions (20202025)

5.3 PV Inverter Market Forecast by Type (20202025)

5.3.1 Global PV Inverter Sales Forecast by Type (20202025)

5.3.2 Global PV Inverter Market Share Forecast by Type (20202025)

5.4 PV Inverter Market Forecast by Application (20202025)

5.4.1 Global PV Inverter Sales Forecast by Application (20202025)

5.4.2 Global PV Inverter Market Share Forecast by Application (20202025)

6. PV Inverter Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

6.1 Sales Channel

6.1.1 Direct Marketing

6.1.2 Indirect Marketing

6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7. Research Findings and Conclusion

8. Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Data Source

Continued…..

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of PV Inverter market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of PV Inverter market are also given.

