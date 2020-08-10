Traveling To Thailand? Check Out These Tips from Exotic Voyages!

/EIN News/ -- Hanoi, Vietnam, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thailand is a popular tourist destination for first-time backpackers and it offers a well traveled path for just about anyone to follow. However, the fascinating culture, stunning landscapes and jaw-dropping architecture can feel overwhelming at times. Many travelers have reported needing plenty of time for adjustment, but you can start right now with Exotic Voyages and the tips below!



Don't Rush It!



From the moment your plane lands, make it a point to spend a few days in the capital city, Bangkok. Its vibrant nightlife and plenty of entertainment venues make it a worthy stay. We recommend spending at least one night on the Khao San Road before departure. Whether you choose to head to the next large city, Chiang Mai or one of the southern islands, make sure you have at least two weeks to dedicate to your stay. If you have more time, Kanchanaburi and the Bridge Over the River Kwai are noteworthy destinations.



Check Out The Temples



Trying to visit all the temples in the country is overwhelming and oftentimes, unnecessary. Make it a point to travel and see the main temples with the most stunning architecture such as Wat Phra Si Sanphet, Wat Pho, and Wat Phra Kaeo. Though architecture and temples are a great part of the Thai travel experience, so are the busy streets and beaches.



Get Street Food



Want to savor the local cuisine? Thailand has an abundant amount of street merchants selling affordable and tasty traditional dishes. But, you do need to take precautions to prevent food poisoning. Wash your hands before and after eating, and make it a point to purchase food where crowds gather. This ensures you have the freshest food possible. Lastly, whatever you do, don't drink tap water!



Protect Against Mosquitoes



Mosquitoes populate Thailand in abundance, but it doesn't mean you shouldn't take the necessary steps to protect yourself. During day trips, use a 50% or more deet repellent. For nighttime, make sure to use 100% deet repellent for protection. You can take the additional step of spraying your clothes with permethrin the moment you arrive, but you will need to leave your clothes to dry outside.



Get Shopping!



Thailand has many markets and they are home to many great products at a fantastic price. Unfortunately, Thailand markets are also riddled with counterfeit products, therefore, the name brands you see are rarely genuine.



Get prepared to haggle! When you're quoted a price, you should get the seller to go down by at least a third. There are many noteworthy shopping venues, but some standout locations include the Night Bazaar in Chiang Mai, the Tha Kha Floating Market and Bangkok's Chatuchak Weekend Market.



Book The Best Hostels Or Hotels



Fortunately, Thailand has a very flourishing tourism industry, and that means no need to book ahead or plan your stay. Budget travelers are able to find beds in hostels or guesthouses on short notice without any trouble. May through October are the hottest months in Thailand, so air conditioning is worth the extra expense as places often charge an additional fee. However, if you prefer a more luxurious stay in a mid-range hotel, make sure to book in advance to ensure you have a place to stay.



Avoid Tourist Scams



Thailand, though a wonderful tourist destination, is also home to many scam artists. It feels like every corner is peppered with them, so you need to stay alert at all times. If any helpful strangers randomly approach you with insider information, be wary and stay away. Any travel information such as holidays or temple closures are easily obtained from the place you're staying at. Always agree on a price before getting in a tuk tuk and request metered taxis. Most importantly, keep your belongings fully zippered and close to your person.



Respect The Culture



Culture is an important part of Thailand's identity, which is why you should always respect local customs. Raising your voice in anger is frowned upon and rarely helps in any situation. The head is a sacred body part, so never touch a Thai person's head. Likewise, the foot is considered the lowest body part, therefore, refrain from pointing your feet at locals or religious idols. Thai people love to smile, more so than any other culture, so get ready to shine!



Get Buzzed



Beer is a local favorite in Thailand, and Singha, a local brew, is found virtually everywhere. It has a 6% abv content, but another favorite, Chang, is an even higher 7% abv. 20 is the agreed drinking age in Thailand, but nightclubs are generally the only places that ask for ID. While in Thailand, avoid purchasing wine. It is not a local drink of choice and due to import taxes, you can expect to pay up to four times as much as you would anywhere else in the world.



Skip The Sex



Thailand has a thriving sex industry, but prostitution is by no means legal in any way. Not only do you risk getting involved with the police, but are faced with a number of ethical issues as well. Most importantly, you can risk your health and safety when getting in bed with a stranger. In short, just don't do it!





