FTI Consulting Leads Who’s Who Legal Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers List

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that 26 professionals from the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment have been named to the Who’s Who Legal: Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers 2020 list, up from 23 professionals in 2019.



FTI Consulting had the most professionals of any firm named to the list, which recognizes the world’s leading restructuring and insolvency advisers based on nominations from peers outside of the legal sphere. In addition, FTI Consulting had two professionals recognized as Global Elite Thought Leaders for Restructuring & Insolvency, including David Griffin and Andrew Morrison . These experts received the highest number of nominations from peers.

“In 2019, FTI Consulting was recognized by Who’s Who Legal as Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers Firm of the Year, and this honor builds on that momentum,” said Michael Eisenband , Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “It is rewarding to see our turnaround and restructuring professionals continually recognized by the marketplace for their expertise in helping companies and creditors navigate distressed situations.”

FTI Consulting experts named to the 2020 list include the following:

