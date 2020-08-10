CBD Oil Ireland Launch Online Store for Pure, Organic and Expertly Grown CBD Oil

/EIN News/ -- Navan, Meath, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD Oil Ireland, an Irish CBD online store announces the launching of their new site cbdoilireland.ie dealing in the selling of different CBD products with the desire of helping every person find the healthiest version of themselves through the power of plants.

The founder, Cillian Reynolds, an expert of CBD oil with a proven track record in the manufacturing of high quality CBD oil over years stated "CBD Ireland aims to provide high quality CBD at a competitive price - bringing quality and also greater affordability to the Irish market", with this, CBD Oil Ireland is fully out to give customers the best experience possible for every of their penny. At CBD oil Ireland, everything starts with the soil as the hemps were organically sourced from the south-eastern farms of Ireland where farmers grow their non-GMO plants without pesticides and growth boosters, ensuring clean CBD-rich flowers where the CBD oil is eventually extracted for best quality.

Research has shown over the years that CBD is perfectly safe bar some tiredness, lightheadedness, low blood pressure and dry mouth when consumed in larger quantities but the main risk occurs when vaping, which causes CBD to produce carcinogens. However, CBD Oil Ireland is fully prepared to minimize this effect by fusing the best quality CBD around, providing the very best service with their pure passion for the product. CBD Oil Ireland Hope's to become the leading light of Irish CBD market in the meantime by continuously bringing the latest, greatest and researched products to all their timid clients thereby building not just only a following, but a lifestyle around the brand.

For further enquiries, please do not hesitate to visit us through our website.



Media Details

Contact Info: Cillian Reynolds

Email: info@cbdoilireland.ie

Company Name: CBD Oil Ireland

Address: Durhamstown, Bohermeen, Navan, Co. Meath, C15 VC52

Phone: 085-2419771

Website: http://cbdoilireland.ie