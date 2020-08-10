JOYY Inc. Announces Transfer of Shares of HUYA Inc. to Tencent

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (Nasdaq: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”), a global video-based social media platform, today announced that, JOYY has entered into a definitive share transfer agreement with Linen Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”), pursuant to which JOYY will transfer 30,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) (“Huya”), a leading game live streaming platform in China, to Tencent for an aggregate purchase price of US$810.0 million in cash. The share transfer is subject to customary closing conditions.



JOYY Inc. is a global video-based social media platform. The Company’s highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. JOYY owns YY Live, a leading live streaming social media platform in China. In addition, JOYY completed the acquisition of Bigo in March 2019. Bigo is a fast-growing global tech company. Headquartered in Singapore, Bigo owns Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; and video communication service and others. JOYY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users. JOYY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

