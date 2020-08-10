VSBLTY AND ONYX-COGNIVAS TO DEPLOY DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS IN SOUTH AFRICAN CONVENIENCE STORE CHAIN

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, and its South African partner Onyx-Cognivas have reached agreement to deploy multiple digital media solutions in a chain of fuel/convenience stores operating in South Africa, it was announced jointly today by VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton and Onyx-Cognivas Pty. Co-founder Andrew Coudounaris.

Amplifying the announcement, Coudounaris said, “This marks an important milestone in how the retailer of the future is adopting, not only digital activation for enhanced customer engagement, but also the utilization of computer vision to provide validation and verification for media partners.”

Hutton added, “This agreement spans five years with our VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software being installed, starting in October, in more than 300 retail locations, each having three digital interactive placements as well as computer vision analytics. Progressive retailers are increasingly recognizing the value of monetizing their stores in a model where brands can purchase space as media. Interactive ad messages are now reaching, influencing and measuring consumers right at the point of sale where we are seeing major increases in conversion and ROI on these programs.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement including store traffic and customer demographics. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements for recognizing weapons or persons of interest, in retail, that present a potential threat.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Onyx-Cognivas Pty. (www.cognivas.com & www.onyx-glass.com )

Headquartered in Johannesburg, Onyx-Cognivas deploys its software across South Africa and in Australia. The company has unique patents on transparent digital signage that offer 100% transparency on demand, coupled with video analytics. Onyx-Cognivas also utilizes raw data collected from video analytics, including facial detection/recognition and object recognition, that builds deep learning intelligence solutions in conjunction with other data sets.

