Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,684 in the last 365 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Announces Release Date for Its Second Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (“NXT” or the "Company") (TSX:SFD; OTC QB:NSFDF) announces it will release its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, August 13, 2020 after market close.  A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2020 results will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time).

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday August 19, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time)
Participants call: 1-855-783-0506
Conference ID 9290546

NXT’s second quarter 2020 financial and operating results will be filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.  The financial and operating results will also available on NXT’s website at www.nxtenergy.com.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their hydrocarbon exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Eugene Woychyshyn Mr. George Liszicasz
VP Finance & CFO President & CEO
+1 403 206 0805 +1-403-206-0800
nxt_info@nxtenergy.com nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
www.nxtenergy.com www.nxtenergy.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

NXT Energy Solutions Announces Release Date for Its Second Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.