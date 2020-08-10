Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: Inauguration of Ainamoi Isolation Facility in Kericho County for COVID-19 response

CS Mutahi Kagwe is in Kericho today for the County Health visits. He is expected to officially inaugurate Ainamoi Isolation facility and hold meetings with County Health officials on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic preparedness.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

