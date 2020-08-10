Coronavirus - Kenya: Inauguration of Ainamoi Isolation Facility in Kericho County for COVID-19 response

CS Mutahi Kagwe is in Kericho today for the County Health visits. He is expected to officially inaugurate Ainamoi Isolation facility and hold meetings with County Health officials on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic preparedness.
