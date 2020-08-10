The Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Is Growing At 55.85% CAGR Due To Increasing COVID-19 Cases

Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global non-contact infrared thermometer market is expected to grow from $11.43 million in 2019 to $17.82 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.85%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that requires temperature checks at all commercial places, workplaces and hospitals. The global non-contact infrared thermometer market growth is expected to stabilize and reach $14.63 million in 2023 at a CAGR of -6.37%.

The increasing demand for non-contact infrared thermometers due to COVID-19 cases is a key factor driving the non-contact infrared thermometers market growth. The number of cases of COVID-19 infection is growing rapidly and with fever being a key symptom, it is essential to have a temperature test of the people wherever there is an enormous gathering. Infrared thermometers are the efficient devices for accurate and frequent measurement of body temperature, as they monitor the temperature through the forehead from a distance, within seconds. Therefore, the demand for infrared thermometers is increasing every day due to its fast calculation and high precision features.

The high cost of non-contact infrared thermometers is a key factor hampering the growth of the non-contact infrared thermometers market. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, non-contact thermometers or temperature guns have become limited in the market and are sold at very high prices. This is because the increasing need for screening tests to prevent COVID-19’s spread has increased the demand for these devices. However, there is a demand and supply gap.

As the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing globally, countries are struggling to export and import these devices due to restrictive containment measures, the closure of industries, and export bans.

Non-contact infrared thermometers based on Bluetooth is a key trend emerging in the non-contact infrared thermometer market. The door-to-door testing campaigns are becoming less realistic with increasing COVID-19 cases, and this is where smart thermometer comes into the picture. When the thermometer is switched on, it connects to the phone through Bluetooth and the location will also appear on the app, just like other thermometers; you can evaluate yourself and the findings will appear on the mobile phone, and if there is a fever, the information and location will be sent to the server. For example, using the Digi-Sense D/S IR Therm app, an infrared thermometer connects to Bluetooth technology and sends information to the smartphone or iOS device. The results are stored automatically with a date-and-time signature in the app and it can be stored as a CSV format and emailed for future reference.

The non-contact infrared thermometers market consists of sales of non-contact infrared thermometers and related services that are used in homes and hospitals. The non-contact infrared thermometer is a thermometer that can be used to quickly and non-invasively evaluate temperature, possibly causing less discomfort than traditional methods.

The non-contact infrared thermometers market is segmented by product type into the forehead, in-ear, and multifunction. By application, the market is segmented into veterinary and medical.

