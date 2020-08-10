Key Players In The Global Cloud Services Market Are Offering Concise Solutions And Quick Turnarounds For Their Customers

Cloud Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major players in the global cloud services market share include IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Salesforce. Cloud services companies are offering concise solutions and quick turnarounds for their customers. Changes in data processing technologies enable companies to move functions to data rather than data moving to functions. Bypassing layers of the technology stack has improved cloud services companies’ productivity. For example, with the new warehouse platforms in the insurance industry, queries that took hours now run in minutes, delivering critical insights to insurance companies.



The global cloud services market size is expected to grow from $344.4 billion in 2019 to $354.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The global cloud services market size is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 and reach $490.4 billion in 2023.



The cloud services market consists of sales of cloud services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide cloud services or the delivery of information technology resources and applications on-demand through an Internet platform. Companies in the cloud services industry provide access to servers, storage, databases, and a broad set of application services managed by a hardware network. This market includes sales of storage servers which are used to store, access, secure and manage digital data, files and services.



The global cloud services market share is segmented by type into software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and business process as a service (BPaaS). By end-user industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunications, energy and utilities, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, and others. By application, the market is segmented into storage, backup, and disaster recovery, application development and testing, database management, business analytics, integration and orchestration, customer relationship management, and others. By deployment model, it is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. By organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises.



North America was the largest region in the global cloud managed services market, accounting for 61% of the total share in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global cloud services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global cloud services market.

