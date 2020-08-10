Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Orders Filed in ADKT 0558 - 2020 Nevada Bar Exam - Exam Day Procedures and Instructions

8/9/2020 6:44:36 PM

On August 6, 2020, the Proposed Exam Day Procedures and Instructions for Remote Administration of the 2020 Nevada Bar Exam were filed in ADKT 0558. On August 7, 2020, an order was filed approving of the applicant instructions for the August 11 and 12, 2020 Bar Exam. 

View the Proposed 2020 Nevada Bar Exam Day Procedures and Instructions

View the Order Approving the 2020 Nevada Bar Exam Day Procedures and Instructions

