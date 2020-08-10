Opera launches Opera For Business and announces new partnership with Google My Business

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser providers and leader in AI-driven content delivery, is extending its offering to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria to become easily discoverable online by announcing the launch of its new service Opera For Business.



With Opera For Business SMEs can create an online profile of their business, tell their story to their customers online, and show accurate location as well as opening hours across Google’s popular services such as Google Maps. The new offering of Opera also features a rich set of digital marketing and advertising services that will enable business owners to promote their enterprise to new and potential customers across the country.

Opera is also extending its value proposition in Nigeria by partnering with Google My Business, a tool that helps businesses and organizations manage their online presence across Google properties, including Google Search and Google Maps.

“We’ve been working closely with Google for more than 15 years and we are excited about this next step in our collaboration. Nigeria is currently undergoing a rapid digital transformation and we are thrilled to be part of it by providing local businesses with the most comprehensive tools to date, allowing them to enter the online space and reach a wider audience,” said Per Wetterdal, EVP Commercial at Opera.

The Opera products are used by more than 125 million people across the African continent out of its 360 million global user base. Opera for Business is an expansion of the company’s existing portfolio of products and services supporting SMEs such as OLeads and OList which today are used by hundreds of thousands of merchants and businesses locally.

Companies who are interested in exploring Opera for Business can do so by sending an email to ofb@opera.com . Read more here .

Contact:

Alejandro Viquez, Senior Communications Manager at Opera

alejandrov@opera.com

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 360 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). In 2019, Opera’s PC user base grew 11 percent and has continued to see increasing engagement with 73 million MAU (Average Monthly Users “MAU”) in March 2020.