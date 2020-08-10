Global Maternity Outerwear Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Maternity Outerwear - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”

Overview

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Maternity Apparel estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2026. Outerwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Innerwear segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

The Maternity Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2026 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Segment by Type, the Maternity Outerwear market is segmented into

Cotton

Spandex

Rayon

Others

Segment by Application, the Maternity Outerwear market is segmented into

Pregnant Women

Lactating Women

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Maternity Outerwear market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Maternity Outerwear market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Maternity Outerwear Market Share Analysis

Maternity Outerwear market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Maternity Outerwear business, the date to enter into the Maternity Outerwear market, Maternity Outerwear product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Bravado

Destination Maternity (Motherhood)

Triumph

La Leche League

Anita

Medela

Cake Maternity

Leading Lady

Cantaloop

Rosemadame

Senshukai

INUjIRUSHI

Wacoal (Elomi)

Sweet Mommy

Mamaway

O.C.T. Mami

Happy House

Hubo

Embry

Aimer

Boob Design

Seraphine

H&M

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Maternity Outerwear Production by Regions

5 Maternity Outerwear Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Maternity Outerwear Production Forecast by Regions

10 Maternity Outerwear Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Maternity Outerwear Study

Continued………



