Automotive Navigation Solutions Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Automotive Navigation Solutions Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Navigation Solutions Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Navigation Solutions Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Automotive Navigation Solutions market. This report focused on Automotive Navigation Solutions market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Automotive Navigation Solutions Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Navigation Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Navigation Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC
Telenav, Inc.
Pioneer Corporation
Alpine Electronics
Kenwood Corporation
Navis-AMS
DENSO
Mitsubishi
Harman International Industries
Panasonic Corporation
TomTom International BV
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D Navigation
2D Navigation
DGPS–(Differential Correction is available through the auxiliary Serial Ports)
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Navigation Solutions Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Navigation Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 3D Navigation
1.4.3 2D Navigation
1.4.4 DGPS–(Differential Correction is available through the auxiliary Serial Ports)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Navigation Solutions Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Passenger Cars
1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Automotive Navigation Solutions Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Automotive Navigation Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Navigation Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Automotive Navigation Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Automotive Navigation Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Automotive Navigation Solutions Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Navigation Solutions Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC
13.1.1 NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC Company Details
13.1.2 NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC Automotive Navigation Solutions Introduction
13.1.4 NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC Revenue in Automotive Navigation Solutions Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC Recent Development
13.2 Telenav, Inc.
13.2.1 Telenav, Inc. Company Details
13.2.2 Telenav, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Telenav, Inc. Automotive Navigation Solutions Introduction
13.2.4 Telenav, Inc. Revenue in Automotive Navigation Solutions Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Telenav, Inc. Recent Development
13.3 Pioneer Corporation
13.3.1 Pioneer Corporation Company Details
13.3.2 Pioneer Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Pioneer Corporation Automotive Navigation Solutions Introduction
13.3.4 Pioneer Corporation Revenue in Automotive Navigation Solutions Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Pioneer Corporation Recent Development
13.4 Alpine Electronics
13.4.1 Alpine Electronics Company Details
13.4.2 Alpine Electronics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Alpine Electronics Automotive Navigation Solutions Introduction
13.4.4 Alpine Electronics Revenue in Automotive Navigation Solutions Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Alpine Electronics Recent Development
13.5 Kenwood Corporation
13.5.1 Kenwood Corporation Company Details
13.5.2 Kenwood Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Kenwood Corporation Automotive Navigation Solutions Introduction
13.5.4 Kenwood Corporation Revenue in Automotive Navigation Solutions Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Kenwood Corporation Recent Development
13.6 Navis-AMS
13.6.1 Navis-AMS Company Details
13.6.2 Navis-AMS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Navis-AMS Automotive Navigation Solutions Introduction
13.6.4 Navis-AMS Revenue in Automotive Navigation Solutions Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Navis-AMS Recent Development
13.7 DENSO
13.7.1 DENSO Company Details
13.7.2 DENSO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 DENSO Automotive Navigation Solutions Introduction
13.7.4 DENSO Revenue in Automotive Navigation Solutions Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 DENSO Recent Development
13.8 Mitsubishi
13.8.1 Mitsubishi Company Details
13.8.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Mitsubishi Automotive Navigation Solutions Introduction
13.8.4 Mitsubishi Revenue in Automotive Navigation Solutions Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
13.9 Harman International Industries
13.9.1 Harman International Industries Company Details
13.9.2 Harman International Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Harman International Industries Automotive Navigation Solutions Introduction
13.9.4 Harman International Industries Revenue in Automotive Navigation Solutions Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Harman International Industries Recent Development
13.10 Panasonic Corporation
13.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details
13.10.2 Panasonic Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Panasonic Corporation Automotive Navigation Solutions Introduction
13.10.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in Automotive Navigation Solutions Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development
13.11 TomTom International BV
10.11.1 TomTom International BV Company Details
10.11.2 TomTom International BV Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 TomTom International BV Automotive Navigation Solutions Introduction
10.11.4 TomTom International BV Revenue in Automotive Navigation Solutions Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 TomTom International BV Recent Development
Continued….
