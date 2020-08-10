When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Soluciones Cosméticas voluntary recalled all lots of Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free sold in 16.9 ounce bottles to the consumer level. The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol). This release provides additional information about the packaging for the recalled products.

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date Soluciones Cosméticas has not received reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used as a hand sanitizer and is packaged in 16.9 ounce plastic clear bottles with blue tops or green tops with UPC Codes 816822026667 or 7503007103178. The lot numbers range from 0100K01 to 0148K01. This product was distributed nationwide to wholesale distributors and retailers.

Soluciones Cosméticas is notifying its distributors by voluntary recall letter and consumers via this press release. Consumers that have the product subject to this recall should stop using and either contact Soluciones Cosméticas per the below for disposal instructions or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Soluciones Cosméticas at 866-912-8410 Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm Eastern Time or by email at bersihrecall6551@stericycle.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

