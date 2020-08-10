PHLUX takes the "Woo Woo" out of Ancient Rituals & Practices to Address Modern Day Ailments
Most people associate crystals, altars, astrology and sound baths with mystical, hippie new-agers. But this LA-based yogi aims to "normalize" it with a re-brandLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHLUX, a former User Experience Strategist turned Yoga Teacher, has curated a line-up of life-altering classes aimed to modernize old-school healing paradigms.
Inspired by the pandemic and the ways people needed support, with the $100 billion health & fitness industry scrambling to adjust to the online world, reinvention seemed all but necessary.
"During this time of crisis it seemed like people needed to connect to a bigger story, something with lasting meaning and value," states PHLUX, founder of PHLUX YOGA. This series will teach students to:
- Learn how to apply these ancient tools and practices to everyday modern life.
- Stay grounded, centered, and on a positive path.
- Be guided on a journey, to follow the story told within their own body.
- Reframe their triggers, boundaries and habits as teachers instead of problems.
- Understand how to use the world around them as a tool to relieve stress, anxiety and depression.
"Now, more than ever, people should know how to 'turn on' the natural healing technologies already embedded within the body." states PHLUX.
The exhibition consists of LIVE interactive classes presented through the Zoom platform, and recorded for those participants who have scheduling conflicts. It runs through the end of August, with the first class launching on August 14. Classes this month include learning about creating a sacred space, accessing the moon sign, crystals, and experiencing deep hypnosis guided by a sound bath meditation.
Affordability is a key element of this experience, increasing the audience demographic means more people benefit, heal and deeply transform their lives. Participants can take individual classes ranging from $10-$20 or sign up for an All Class Pass for $37, which includes LIVE daily interactive yoga and weekly meditation classes.
"People are looking for new strategies to deal with uncertainty and chaos, which you can't learn in a 5-class pack at your yoga studio. We need to rethink the knowledge distribution methods for Yoga, beyond just exercise." says PHLUX, "I expect to keep offering affordable curated monthly exhibitions, tapping into the current wellbeing concerns of our collective community."
To learn more about ALTER AUGUST and sign up go to http://alteraugust.yoga.
