Foodgroup Technologies, Inc

Foodgroup Technologies, Inc, - A Company Connecting Restaurants And Diners Before The Meal Is Served

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foodgroup Technologies, Inc, a company connecting restaurants and diners before the meal is served, announced it’s taking restaurant cash infusion further with gift cards and contactless transactions. When diners are presented with the check, they open the digital gift card, enter the amount to redeem and swipe to confirm. Diners show the restaurant that credits are being redeemed on Foodgroup.

• The first gift card purchase that diners make will receive a $20 bonus

• The restaurant will receive $120 if the diner makes a $100 purchase on Foodgroup

• Diners gift to friends for special occasions and earn 5x points for every $1

“The restaurant industry has been one of the most hit by the pandemic. There have been many solutions to help restaurants stay afloat. Many people have rushed to buy gift cards giving the industry a cash infusion. Foodgroup is taking it further,” said Serge Amouzou, Foodgroup’s CEO and founder. “We’ve created a way to purchase gift cards and digital redemptions, enabling contactless transactions”

For every gift card purchased and redeemed at a restaurant, diners will earn 5x points for every $1. Foodgroup is working on some exceptional concepts for diners to turn points (called Foodgroup Coins on their profile) into currencies to redeem with our partners nationwide.

“Earning Foodgroup Coins now is the start to the journey for diners,” said Amouzou.

Purchasing gift cards, gifting to friends, digital redemptions, and contactless transactions are all available on the Foodgroup app now.

About Foodgroup Technologies, Inc

Foodgroup Technologies, Inc (Foodgroup) is connecting restaurants and diners before the meal is served. Foodgroup is the first interactive space for restaurants and diners - helping restaurants connect to diners in a fun, trendy experience, helping diners discover their next favorite restaurant. Foodgroup is helping the restaurant industry bounce back. For more information, visit us at www.foodgroup.com.