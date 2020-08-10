Argentine Film Producer Mariano Santillán is Creating Short Film Based on the Dystopian Screenplay & Book "JoinWith.Me"

JoinWith.Me, book cover for hardcopy, with QR Code Scene from JoinWith.Me short film created by Mariano Santillan Another scene from JoinWith.Me short film created by Mariano Santillan JoinWith.Me QR code that connects to the video trailer Recognition for JoinWith.Me trailer and screenplay

TUCUMAN, ARGENTINA, August 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite the difficulties of the current COVID-19 situation, Argentine video director and producer Mariano Santillán is continuing work on a sci-fi short film based on the recently published book and screenplay JoinWith.Me . The screenplay has received multiple accolades, and the book is now available on Amazon.com as an eBook and Paperback.“We began production before COVID-19, and had to put everything on hold for a while. Now we are facing a different situation: quarantine, closed locations, staff and actors are unavailable. Thus, we had to change the script for the short film. The pieces that we were able complete before are now accessible through QR codes in the book JoinWith.Me,” explains Mariano.He adds that, “Because of the current situation, we decided to shorten the length of the film to a few minutes and focus on a dramatic high point of the Novel, a traumatic episode that Sam, our protagonist, experiences at a psychiatric hospital."JoinWith.Me is a dystopian thriller that explores timely questions: whether we control technology or it controls us; the singularity horizon where AI crosses the threshold into self-awareness; the enduring power of human connection; and the ultimate destiny of humankind."Reducing the length of the original short film was very challenging. The new script focuses on that disturbing scene that I really like, and I hope that other people will like it, too. Making the film shorter allows us to pay more attention, and dedicate more budget, to technical aspects such as computer animation. I want the short film to pay tribute to the novel, which completely blows my mind. Mike [the author Mike Meier ] set the bar very high.” Mariano concludes.The short film is expected to be distributed in November 2020.The distinctions for the screenplay and video trailer so far include:Screenplay: Independent Shorts Awards 2020, Finalist, May 2020Screenplay: Indie Short Fest, Los Angeles International Film Festival, Official Selection, July 2020Screenplay: Script Summit Screenplay Contest 2020, Official SelectionScreenplay: Official Selection of the HollyShorts Screenwriting Competition (2020)Screenplay: Action On Film 16th Annual International Film Festival and Writers' Competition, Official SelectionBook: Action On Film 16th Annual International Film Festival and Writers' Competition, Official SelectionVideo Trailer: Award Winner IndieX Film Fest, Los Angeles July 2020 (Honorable Mention)Video Trailer: Monthly Nominee Best Trailer at Assurdo Film Festival (Italy) (July 2020)About the NovelIn brief, the storyline is: In the year 2032, Sam Vanderpool lives a lonely existence with a menial job in an urban dystopia that is impersonal and dominated by technology. Sam is jolted from his routine when an ad appears on his computer screen that takes him to a website called JoinWith.Me. The site offers counseling for the lonely, and Sam decides to log on. He talks to a girl who offers to help him be happier and find a girlfriend. Or so he thinks...When she tells him to give all his money to a stranger, Sam reports her to the police, but they brush him off. He decides to leave town, but his flight is mysteriously canceled. Where there is a chip, a screen, or an interface, there she is. In desperation, he abandons the life he knows and becomes one of the city's homeless, scrounging for money and befriending transients: Gabrielle, an immigrant with the voice of an angel and a direct connection to God, and Joey, an armless man who makes art with his feet...About the Film Director/Producer, Mariano SantillánMariano Santillán produces films, graphic advertisements and music. He has been involved in many award-winning short films as a Producer, Sound Designer and Music Composer. Based in Tucumán, Argentina, he works with clients and artists worldwide. Previously, he worked in various roles in the Video Game Industry.About the Author, Mike MeierMike Meier grew up in Germany. He holds a master’s degree in political science as well as a J.D. and LL.M. When not writing books and screenplays, he enjoys playing Latin and Flamenco guitar. He currently resides in the greater Washington, D.C area.JoinWith.Me by Mike MeierISBN: 978-1-64111-942-9JoinWith.Me is available for purchase online at Amazon.

Intro of JoinWith.Me by Mariano Santillan