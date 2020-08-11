Trushant Mehta to Serve as Advisor to Mission Sisters Who Work
Mehta’s extensive experience in business strategy and IT assists Mission Sisters’ efforts to close pay and opportunity gaps for women in business and STEM
Trushant is an insightful business leader with an eye for innovation and ability to identify and overcome obstacles and technical hurdles, which will serve us well as we expand our future offerings.”DES MOINES, IA, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheryl O’Donoghue, Co-Founder and President of Mission Sisters Who Work, announced today that Trushant Mehta, MCA, MCP, CSM, PMP will serve as an advisor to their 501(c)(3) nonprofit. “Trushant has more than 20 years of experience successfully empowering organizations and the people who work in them,” says O’Donoghue. “He has great wisdom I know will help Mission Sisters make even greater contributions to those we serve, including women from underprivileged communities seeking assistance along their business and STEM career paths. Trushant is an insightful business leader with an eye for innovation and ability to identify and overcome obstacles and technical hurdles, which will serve us well as we expand our future offerings.”
— Cheryl O'Donoghue, Co-Founder & President, Mission Sisters Who Work
Trushant has provided Mission Sisters Who Work board members advice and counsel on several strategic decisions the nonprofit has been considering. “I believe that a thorough understanding of an organization’s mission, the value it creates for its stakeholders, and its working model must be clearly defined in order to design technology-enabled tools that intelligently empower the working lives of employees and those they serve,” says Trushant.
Trushant is Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer for OpenEyes Technologies Inc., an international IT services organization, partnered with Microsoft and Amazon, and headquartered in Washington, D.C. The company focuses on data integrity and custom software solutions through their ISO certified standards. A Project Management Professional (PMP) and a Certified Scrum Master (CSM) with a master’s degree in computer applications, Trushant has cross-domain expertise working with a full range of businesses from federal, state, and international government agencies to corporations, professional associations, and educational institutions.
In 2019 Trushant was selected to serve on the International Data Privacy Sub-Committee for Association for Test Publishers (ATP). Additionally, in 2018 he was selected to serve on the Forbes Technology Council. Members are selected based on their depth and diversity of experience and are part of a community of leading CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
In his spare time, in addition to providing advice and counsel to Mission Sisters Who Work and Parul University in India, Trushant is a devoted family man, an active board member for his Homeowners Association since 2007, and an enthusiastic supporter of TED (& TEDx) talks. He also operates an internship program that invests in the professional development of university students working with OpenEyes Technologies.
# # #
About Mission Sisters Who Work. Mission Sisters, a charitable 501(c)(3), provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and programming, as well as scholarships so that women can take charge of their lives and close their own gender, opportunity and pay gaps. The nonprofit also offers sponsored and named scholarships, providing opportunity for individual donors and businesses to create a legacy, impact the world and be an inspiring force for good and real change (please contact Mission Sisters for more details.)
Cheryl O'Donoghue
Mission Sisters Who Work
+1 630-253-8861
email us here