Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 09, 2020 FDA Publish Date: August 09, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Valencia Oranges, two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, and a variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods items that contain fresh lemon

Company Announcement

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is recalling its four-pound bag of Valencia Oranges, two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, and a variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods items that contain fresh lemon because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeriaem> infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected products were sold in Wegmans stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, NY.

Affected produce items, sold between July 31 and August 7, 2020, include: Wegmans 4lb Bag Valencia Oranges – UPC: 7789052363 Wegmans 2lb Bag Lemons – UPC: 7789015917 Wegmans bulk lemons – UPC: 4033

The lemons and oranges were supplied to Wegmans by Freshouse Produce LLC of Salisbury, NC, which issued a voluntary recall after the company’s internal testing identified Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment in one of its packing facilities. No illnesses associated with this recall have been reported to Wegmans or its supplier.

Wegmans has placed automated phone calls to alert customers who purchased these products using Shoppers Club.

Customers should return these products to the service desk for a full refund. Those with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 103-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 23 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2020. The company was also ranked #1 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2019 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® study.

