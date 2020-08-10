Nazma Rosado of Transformational Consulting Speaks at Womenexcel’s Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women Leaders

Reignite Your Leadership Summit Logo Organizational Development Consultant Nazma Rosado Title of Nazma's Talk at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is proud to welcome Organizational Development Consultant Nazma Rosado of Transformational Consulting Inc. as one of the top-notch industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As an organizational development consultant who works with senior leaders to help change behaviors that shape their company’s culture and increase employee engagement, Nazma expertly shared insight-filled perspectives and actionable strategies in her interview titled Leading with Empathy: Change Management during times of Crisis.‘In the aftermath of the enormous changes we have experienced during the pandemic, the power of empathy in securing buy-in to rebuilding initiatives from our team members cannot be overemphasized’ says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit.‘Thus, equipping our women leaders with tools for leading with empathy will put them in a sound position for leading their teams through post-COVID-19 rebuilding’.Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Nazma and fourteen other international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

