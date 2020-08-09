RE: Update to Derby / Theft of an Automobile
PRESS RELEASE UPDATE TO STOLEN VEHICLE
On 08/09/20 at approximately 0300 hours, the Springfield Police Department in Massachusetts located this vehicle in their area. The vehicle had no occupants in it when it was found. The suspect(s) remain unidentified. The Vermont State Police continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111.
From: Garces, David Sent: Friday, August 7, 2020 9:44 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Derby / Theft of an Automobile *Update*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503509
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: Derby / St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/07/20 at 1740 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Theft of an automobile
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Joshua McAllister
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/07/20, State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Maplefields of Orleans, VT. The victim advised he was giving a ride to two males and made a quick stop at Maplefields. Video footage shows that while McAllister was in the store, a black male in a grey NBA sweatshirt, jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away. The names of the occupants remain unknown. The vehicle is described as a blue 2011 Subaru Legacy with Vermont plates DNR889. If anyone has any information on this incident please contact Trooper Garces of St Johnsbury VSP at 802-748-3111.