RE: Update to Derby / Theft of an Automobile

PRESS RELEASE UPDATE TO STOLEN VEHICLE

On 08/09/20 at approximately 0300 hours, the Springfield Police Department in Massachusetts located this vehicle in their area. The vehicle had no occupants in it when it was found. The suspect(s) remain unidentified. The Vermont State Police continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111.

CASE#: 20A503509

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: Derby / St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/07/20 at 1740 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maplefields, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of an automobile

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Joshua McAllister

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/07/20, State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Maplefields of Orleans, VT. The victim advised he was giving a ride to two males and made a quick stop at Maplefields. Video footage shows that while McAllister was in the store, a black male in a grey NBA sweatshirt, jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away. The names of the occupants remain unknown. The vehicle is described as a blue 2011 Subaru Legacy with Vermont plates DNR889. If anyone has any information on this incident please contact Trooper Garces of St Johnsbury VSP at 802-748-3111.