Vegan-based Alexina Beauty Cosmetics launches during the “new-normal” of retail shopping
eCommerce vegan makeup and skincare launches product line during covid-19 in an effort to mitigate the limited ability of in-store shopping for some consumersDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexina Beauty, makeup and skincare, announced today the launch of their online store featuring a range of certified vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skincare that are made to order. From silicone-based face primers and anti-aging serum to a rainbow of palettes for eyes, lips and foundations that are inclusive to all skin tones, Alexina Beauty products are all-natural and formulated to avoid the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals.
Alexina Beauty was born out of a desire to provide high-quality vegan cosmetics and skincare for consumers who may prefer, or require, an alternative to in-store shopping due to the current “new normal” of retail. "With the rapidly growing industry of vegan and cruelty-free products, and so few of them being makeup and skin care, I decided it would be a great time to follow my dream and create Alexina Beauty, which is named after my mother,” said owner Diane Kois. “Between social distancing and many people now working from home, myself included, I still want quality skincare products, and I continue to wear makeup regularly”.
Because products are made-to-order, formulations do not begin until purchase, which can take 1-4 days to complete before shipping. “Shopping online has become the tool for consumers who have come to rely on, and prefer, next-day delivery or at least, within a few days,” said Kois “the current environment has definitely impacted how quickly many consumer goods are getting delivered to consumers. Our products can take from 3-10 days after formulation for arrival, so we are confident that by providing quality, fresh cosmetics and skincare, the wait will be worth if for our customers”.
Since the global pandemic has changed how some people look for and purchase items, Alexina Beauty prides itself on providing beautiful, high-quality products. Key highlights include:
• zero tolerance for animal testing
• a range of vegan and 100% paraben-free and gluten-free ingredients
• ingredients that include avocado, sweet almond and grape seed oils which produce silky, creamy textures formulated for maximum color impact and long lasting coverage
• freshly created products made in small batches
• products made following FDA rules, guidelines, and regulations
With the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on in-person retail and the projected growth of eCommerce, Alexina Beauty hopes to grow the brand in the coming months to provide a safe, reliable and excellent line of quality makeup and skincare for all consumers, vegan or not.
Alexina Beauty is based in Denver, CO. Contact information as follows: Instagram: @alexinabeauty web: https://alexinabeauty.com email: info@alexinabeautiy.com phone: (720) 583-4501.
