Executive Coach Deborah Ward of DW & Co Speaks at Womenexcel Consultancies’ Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is excited to welcome Executive Coach Deborah Ward of DW & Co as one of the legendary industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As a certified ontological executive, leadership and personal Coach who loves to work with valued employees who are transitioning into challenging leadership roles with new responsibilities, Deborah expertly offers vision-filled insights and actionable strategies in her talk titled: Reimagining Possibilities Beyond Where You Are Today.‘Seeing through a new lens to reimagine opportunities in a post-COVID-19 environment of evolving rules is essential for a team’s success, says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit.‘Thus, equipping our women leaders with tools for reimagining possibilities will help them in the designing of new pathways for growth.Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Deborah and fourteen other international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

