Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 9 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,036,564), deaths (22,966), and recoveries (723,040) by region:
Central (50,317 cases; 961 deaths; 37,550 recoveries): Burundi (408; 1; 315), Cameroon (17,586; 393; 16,060), CAR (4,641; 60; 1,721), Chad (942; 76; 839), Congo (3,664; 58; 1.605), DRC (9,454; 224; 8,324), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,923; 51; 5,704), sao Tome & Principe (878; 15; 800)
Eastern (89,784; 1,981; 51,454): Comoros (399; 7; 369), Djibouti (5,338; 59; 5,083), Eritrea (285; 0; 245), Ethiopia (22,253; 390; 9,707), Kenya (26,436; 420; 12,961), Madagascar (13.086; 148; 10,816), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,134; 6; 1,300), Seychelles (126; 0; 125), somalia (3,227; 93; 1,728), south sudan (2,470; 47; 1,252), Sudan (11,894; 773; 6,243), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,283; 7; 1,115)
Northern (174,800; 7,075; 105,074): Algeria (34,137; 1,280; 24,083), Egypt (95,314; 4,992; 51,672), Libya (5,232; 113; 691), Mauritania (6,498; 157; 5,174), Morocco (32,007; 480; 22,190), Tunisia (1,678; 51; 1,259), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (14; 2; 5)
Southern (581,944; 10,873; 418,869): Angola (1.572: 70: 564). Botswana (909: 2; 74), Eswatini (3,128; 56; 1,565), Lesotho (742; 23; 175), Malawi (4,624; 143; 2,329), Mozambique (2, 269; 16; 840), Namibia (2,852; 16; 640), South Africa (553,188; 10,210; 404,568), Zambia (8,085; 235; 6,698), Zimbabwe (4,575; 102; 1,416)
Western (139,639; 2,076; 110,093): Benin (1,914.38; 1,600), Burkina Faso (1,180; 54; 978), Cape Verde (2,835; 32; 2,073), Cote d'Ivoire (16,620; 104; 12,893), Gambia (1,090; 19; 146), Ghana (41,003; 215; 38,330). Guinea (7,875; 50; 6,828), Guinea-Bissau (2,052; 29; 978), Liberia (1,234; 79; 714), Mali (2,565; 125; 1,960), Niger (1,157; 69; 1,057), Nigeria (46,140; 942; 33,044), Senegal (11,033; 229; 7,329), Sierra Leone (1,895; 68; 1,442), Togo (1,046; 23; 721)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).