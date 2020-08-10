Visionary Dr. Monique Wells of Wells International Foundation Speaks at Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women

Reignite Your Leadership Summit Logo Visionary and Changemaker Dr. Monique Wells Title of Monique's Talk at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

How Women Leaders Can Maximize Resilience in Turbulent Times is the topic of Dr. Monique Wells’ interview presentation at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Being able to envisage possibilities beyond a current catastrophic situation is a vital trait that can be adopted through intentional resilience-building” — Tolu Adeleye, PhD

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is excited to welcome visionary and steward of legacy Dr. Monique Wells of Wells International Foundation as one of the legendary industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As a visionary changemaker who mentors women who want to succeed in STEAM careers and philanthropic activities, Monique expertly shares wisdom-filled insights and actionable strategies in her interview on How Women Leaders Can Maximize Resilience in Turbulent Times.‘Being able to envisage possibilities beyond a current catastrophic situation is a vital trait that can be adopted through intentional resilience-building” says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your Leadership Summit.'Thus, inspiring our women leaders to visualize how daily resilience-building habits can position them for success in the post-pandemic business environment is essential’.Women leaders are encouraged to register for free access to the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Monique and 14 other international experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

Introducing Dr. Monique Wells as a Speaker on Reignite Your Leadership Summit