OliveOilsLand®- World’s One Of The Best Turkish Olive Oil Brands

İZMIR, TORBALı, TüRKIYE, August 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OliveOilsLand- World’s One Of The Best Turkish Olive Oil BrandsTurkey are deeply connected to Olive Oil for so many decades. It is claimed to be the earliest producers of Olive Oil. OliveOilsLand- UMAY ZEYTINYAĞI DIŞ TİCARET LTD ŞTİ - , a Turkish company renowned for being the first Olive Oil producer. Their company has been running for so many years now. The recipe for manufacturing the world’s best olive oil brand stays in the family of OliveOilsLand for years. They have been really successful in managing the standard of their oil in the global market.OliveOilsLand is not only the world’s largest Olive Oil Exporter but also world’s best Olive Oil Brand Producer Company. It is a natural organic formulation from the best olives around the world.The process of milling Olive Oil continues to be the same for these thousands of years. Olives are usually concentrated in the areas which have a water source, mainly in the Mediterranean region. The world’s second largest producer of Olive Oil, Turkey, is lucky to have all these facilitations. Turkeys largest and world’s second Largest Olive Oil Exporter OliveOilsLandcontinues to follow the same centuries-old organic oil milling ways.OliveOilsLandbrings you an Olive Oil with low-fat saturation and with a burst of fresh Olives. It is credited as the world’s best olive oil brand for providing a healthy oil ideal for all types of cooking. OliveOilsLand’s oil is light keeping the food nice, fresh and crisp unlike other oils, which make the food soggy. olive oils and provides you with a nutritious meal with the goodness of antioxidants and presents you a vitamin enriched oil. The creamy, harmonious texture and a rancid taste undoubtedly make it the World’s One Of The Best Turkish Olive Oil Brands Want a light cooked salmon or a light yet a flavorful salad; add a dash of olive oils and enjoy the meal.History of OliveOilsLand- UMAY ZEYTINYAGI DIŞ TİCARET LTD ŞTİThe owners of the company had initially moved from Skopje to Akhisar which is an area well known for the production of Olive Oil. It is quite astounding to know that remnant of Olive Oil facilities are found in Turkey in 600 B.C. Then moving to Izmir, they improved quality of Olive Oil to make it a globalized brand and chose the motto for it: From Aegean for your health. The Aegean part is due to the coast of the Aegean Sea in the Northern Geography of Izmir as Aegean Region represents the mother of Olive Oil.Olive Oil itself has played a very important role in culture and history. Old manuscripts are often found that represent it as symbol health, beauty, and good taste. Olive Oil is also associated with immortality and ancient tales and poems of the Turks discuss a lot of Olive Oil and Olive oils as it has been the part of their heritage since the beginning.Using the best of traditional methods, with the modern technology OliveOilsLandbrings you the world’s best Turkish Olive Oil brands that is heavily influenced by the Aegean winds.What Makes OliveOilsLand Different ?For producing a high-quality Olive Oil like OliveOilsLandis to produce it by the old organic milling method. First, the Olives are picked with utmost delicacy and precaution so only the best Olives are chosen for the process. Olives are crushed and then the pulp is put into hot water. It is beaten and then the juice is separated from the pulp. The oil is then transferred to the filtered tank and it is from here onwards decided which type of olive oil is to be produced and which method to be used.It just doesn’t take the great taste to become the world’s best Olive Oil brand but storage techniques are just as necessary. OliveOilsLand works very hard to prevent the four features below1. Daylight2. Heat3. Moisture4. OxygenPrevention of all the above keeps Turkish Olive Oil in the best taste for the consumers. And to maintain this it is very important to pay attention to the packaging. OliveOilsLand- World’s One Of The Best Olive Oil Brand does this by using dark colored glass bottles and screwed caps. Also, they use lacquered interior tin plates that are the best for oil packaging. Using pet bottles can be very harmful but many of the Turkish Olive Oil companies use it due to the cheaper rates.The fatty acids in oils may react with the pet bottle substances and cause a carcinogenic effect. Other times daylight enters through the pet bottles and causes chlorophyll to breakdown the fatty acids in Oil. This may further lead to rancidity, increase in acidity of oil, heavy odor and peroxide increase if not filtered right away. The colour of Olive Oil also changes which makes it unappealing too.Apart from this what makes OliveOilsLandone of the olive producer is the fact that they care for your needs. Keeping in mind the ladies in the kitchen, OliveOilsLand prevents packaging in tin cans which have burrs that often cut your fingers. For that OliveOilsLand brings a bag in a box.The olive oil is kept in packaging that is easy to hold and has the right capsize to allow easy flow and handling. OliveOilsLand - world’s best Olive Oil brand also uses wine bottle packaging for olive oil as there is no separate packaging for olive oil. These bottles with a cork that doesn’t allow air to pass, helps to prevent the oil from oxidation that may destroy the nutrients and the flavor.The Olive Oil produced is strictly kept away from water and moisture as antioxidant and phenol components are destroyed this way. OliveOilsLand world’s best Olive Oil brand manages to extract olive oil by natural means and as that oil gets in contact with water, the smell, taste and phenol components are destroyed. And if Olive Oil loses its phenol components and antioxidants, it no longer remains Olive Oil. It becomes ordinary oil and is no more beneficial to our body.Bringing us the best olive oil in the right packaging isn’t enough. The most important thing that makes OliveOilsLand the world’s best olive oil brand is the fact that everything is very customer oriented.Apart from the packaging, they have special labeling mentioning the harvesting and filling date along with the manufacturing and expiry date. Keeping in mind that some diet conscious customers are very picky in this regard they know that mentioning it would help them. Also, they mention the geographical location the olive oil is extracted from to allow the customers more choice.

