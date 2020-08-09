Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (9th August 2020)

182 new confirmed cases; 32 deaths; 267 recoveries

New cases reported from: 119 Lusaka, 21 Kabwe, 15 Chipata, 10 Chavuma, 9 Kalumbila, 3 Kalulushi, 2 Ndola, 2 Chongwe, 1 Solwezi Death reported from: 31 Lusaka (28 BIDs, 3 Facility deaths), 1 Solwezi (BID) Recoveries reported from: 148 Lusaka, 59 Muchinga, 39 N/Western, 12 Central, 6 Luapula, 3 Southern

Tests in the last 24 hours: 651 (93,995 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 8085

Total recoveries: 6698

COVID-19 deaths: 71 COVID-19 associated deaths: 132 Total: 235 + 32 Unclassified

Active cases: 1152

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.

