Paramount Miami Worldcenter: First Residential Skyscraper to Debut & Deploy LightStrike, Only Proven COVID-Killing Robot

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Spa Reception Area Disinfected by COVID-Killing Xenex LightStrike UV Ray Robot (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News) Paramount Miami Penthouse Bedroom Disinfected by COVID-Killing Xenex Light Strike UV Ray Robot (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News) Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, Debuts & Deploys LightStrike, World's Only Proven COVID-Killing UV Ray Robot (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News)

The COVID-19 pandemic has created demand for a new disease-conscious lifestyle” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, America’s most-futuristic luxury tower, is the first residential skyscraper in the U.S. to debut and deploy the world’s only proven COVID-Killing UV Ray Robot. It is being used to disinfect the building’s public areas and private residences.

According to dozens of medical and scientific peer-review studies, the Xenex LightStrike Robot is the only-one-of-its-kind ultraviolet (UV) room disinfection technology, which is proven to destroy SARS-Co-V-2 -- the virus that causes COVID-19.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The 700-foot, 60-story, $600-million Paramount is the soaring signature superstructure of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter. It is currently America’s largest urban-core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed, “The City of the Future.”

Paramount features the world’s largest urban resort-style deck, the most-advanced outdoor LED animation system, America’s first Jetsons-style Flying Car Skyport, and, now, it is employing the COVID-Killing LightStrike Robot.

Miami is one of the most coronavirus-impacted cities in the U.S. It is also one of the world’s most-competitive and high-value real estate markets, where developers are now vying to offer anti-COVID features.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created demand for a new disease-conscious lifestyle,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See). “Buyers and residents consider disinfecting technologies essential and we are the first to offer these features; providing security and peace of mind to our residents.”

LightStrike Technology

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are used in hundreds of healthcare facilities, worldwide. They include the Mayo Clinic, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Veterans Affairs hospitals from coast-to-coast.

“There's a lot of UV products on the market that make a lot of claims,” says Xenex CEO Morris Miller. “LightStrike is the only robot that has been proven to kill Sars-CO-V2 and there are over 40-plus independent studies proving its efficacy.”

He emphasizes, “As an example, the robot was tested against SARS-CoV-2 at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, which is one of only 10 Bio Safety Level 4 Labs in North America. Scientists there concluded that LightStrike achieved a 99.99% level of disinfection during a two-minute treatment.”

LightStrike’s intense, pulsating bursts of xenon UV light are not only proven to destroy the virus that causes COVID-19; but its robotic disinfection system also deactivates C.diff, Ebola, MRSA, SARS and other viruses and pathogens, according to an array of studies published by major universities and hospitals.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter LightStrike Pilot Program

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the only residential tower to be chosen to evaluate the efficacy, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the LightStrike Robot, according to Xenex.

Phase One of the 30-day Paramount Miami Worldcenter LightStrike Robot evaluation focuses on the building’s public areas and a select number of its 549 luxury high-rise homes, according to Kodsi.

He explains, “The primary public areas include the 5,700 SQF spa & fitness center and the building’s game room, kids’ playroom, indoor basketball and racquet ball courts, elevators and restrooms.”

Phase Two disinfection will include high-rise homes, as requested by Paramount residents.

World’s First COVID-Conscious Skyscraper

In concert with the LightStrike debut and deployment, Kodsi, one of the nation’s preeminent visionary developers, is also unveiling plans to build the World’s First COVID-Conscious hotel, residential and medical center skyscraper.

The Legacy at Miami Worldcenter, across the street from Paramount, is being designed to treat and protect people during future health emergencies and will feature a fleet of LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots. (More Below).

More About Xenex LightStrike

▪ Made-in-the USA: San Antonio, Texas.

▪ Each LightStrike robot costs $125,000, which equates to a cost of approximately $100 per day over a 37-month period.

▪ Hospitals report disinfecting as many as 60-rooms per day with a single robot, which equates to a cost of about $3 per room.

▪ Robot emits bursts of brilliant, broad spectrum UV light that quickly destroys microscopic viruses and bacteria.

▪ Even after it cleaning with liquid disinfectants, germs still remain -- LightStrike kills those remaining viruses and bacteria.

▪ Different pathogens are susceptible to UV light at different wavelengths.

▪ With broad spectrum UV light, LightStrike robots quickly deactivate viruses and bacteria by destroying their molecular structures and cell walls.

▪ Average-sized bedroom requires two, two-minute disinfection cycles (one on each side of bed) with an additional two-minute treatment in bathroom.

▪ LightStrike’s rays destroy micro-organisms on high-touch surfaces without causing damage to equipment, furniture, clothing and other items.

▪ Safely operated for more than 23 million cycles.

▪ No chemical residues or toxic fumes.

▪ LightStrike currently in-use at more than 650 healthcare facilities, food processing plants, and government buildings.

More About World’s First COVID-Conscious Skyscraper

The 55-story, $500-million Legacy Hotel & Residences at Miami Worldcenter will feature hotel rooms, MicroLuxe residential units and a state-of-the-art $60-million, 100,000 square foot medical center.

“Legacy will be a full-service facility for guests and residents to shelter-in-place,” says Kodsi. “The entire tower will be built with touch-less technologies, antimicrobial materials, hospital-grade air purification and filtration systems throughout all areas, and, Legacy will be equipped with a fleet of LightStrike UV robots.”

He continues, “We are setting a new standard, with high-tech medical and sanitary amenities and services that are part of what is quickly-evolving into the new-norm.

Kodsi adds, “What we are building will allow the hotel and residences to remain fully operational in the event of a future pandemic. We designed Legacy so residents and guests will have direct access to a team of physicians and healthcare professionals, an imaging center, diagnostic lab, pharmacy, food services, and more.”

At Legacy, in the event of illness, medical help is an elevator ride away. People can be conveniently treated and quarantined, if necessary. Most importantly, they can be close to family and loved ones staying in the building, according to Kodsi.

