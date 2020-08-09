Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Nigeria: Assessment of Public Health Emergency Operations Centres (PHEOC) in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Across five states this week, we commenced the assessment of Public Health Emergency Operations Centres (PHEOC) for optimisation.

We remain committed towards strengthening sub-national health security as well as capacity to manage disease outbreaks.

In 2018, we began the set-up of Public Health Emergency Operations Centres (PHEOC) to ensure a coordinated response to disease outbreaks at states levels.

This year, states activated their PHEOCs in response to the largest Lassa fever outbreak & the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

