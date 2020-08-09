Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 25,837

New cases: 699

Confirmed cases: 25,837

New recoveries: 781

Total recoveries: 11,899

New deaths: 5

Total deaths: 418

CS. Kagwe: This brings the Country's cumulative numbers of those tested to 349,307. From the new cases, 675 were Kenyans, while 24 were foreigners.

In terms of Gender, 427 were male and 272 were female. The youngest case is a three-year old baby, while the oldest is 85 years old.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

