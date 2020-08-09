Coronavirus - Kenya: 781 patients have recovered from COVID-19 bringing total number of recoveries to 11,899
Total confirmed: 25837
Total recovered: 11899
Deaths: 418
CS. Kagwe: On a positive note, 781 patients have recovered from the disease bringing total number of recoveries to 11,899 so far. 125 were from various facilities and 656 from home-based care program.
Sadly, 5 more patients have succumbed to the virus, bringing our fatalities to 418.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.