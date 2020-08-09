Coronavirus - Uganda: Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) training for health workers to curb the spread of COVID-19

WHO & Ministry of Health - Uganda are training 1,180 health workers across 54 districts in Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) to curb the spread of COVID-19. After being trained, they will go on to mentor & train other health workers within their networks.
