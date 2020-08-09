Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 553188 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (8th August, 2020)
As of today, a cumulative total of 553 188 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
|
Province
|
Total cases for 08 August 2020
|
Percentage total
|
Eastern Cape
|
82074
|
14,8
|
Free State
|
27742
|
5,0
|
Gauteng
|
190999
|
34,5
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
95648
|
17,3
|
Limpopo
|
10345
|
1,9
|
Mpumalanga
|
18734
|
3,4
|
North West
|
21642
|
3,9
|
Northern Cape
|
6366
|
1,2
|
Western Cape
|
99588
|
18,0
|
Unknown
|
50
|
0,0
|
Total
|
553188
|
100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 220 265 with 36 607 new tests conducted since the last report.
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
PRIVATE
|
1820974
|
57%
|
17659
|
48%
|
PUBLIC
|
1399291
|
43%
|
18948
|
52%
|
Total
|
3220265
|
36607
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 301 new COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from Eastern Cape, 23 from Gauteng, 154 from KwaZulu Natal, 22 from Western Cape, 21 from North West, 5 from Northern Cape and 37 from Limpopo. This means we have breached the 10 000 mark, with 10 210 cumulative deaths now recorded.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 404 568 which translates to a recovery rate of 73%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|
Province
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Eastern Cape
|
2129
|
74941
|
Free State
|
350
|
12155
|
Gauteng
|
2547
|
139745
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
1346
|
54161
|
Limpopo
|
127
|
7813
|
Mpumalanga
|
139
|
14257
|
North West
|
130
|
11923
|
Northern Cape
|
66
|
3158
|
Western Cape
|
3376
|
86415
|
Total
|
10 210
|
404568
