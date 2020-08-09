Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 553188 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (8th August, 2020)

As of today, a cumulative total of 553 188 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 08 August 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 82074 14,8 Free State 27742 5,0 Gauteng 190999 34,5 KwaZulu-Natal 95648 17,3 Limpopo 10345 1,9 Mpumalanga 18734 3,4 North West 21642 3,9 Northern Cape 6366 1,2 Western Cape 99588 18,0 Unknown 50 0,0 Total 553188 100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 220 265 with 36 607 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 1820974 57% 17659 48% PUBLIC 1399291 43% 18948 52% Total 3220265 36607

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report 301 new COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from Eastern Cape, 23 from Gauteng, 154 from KwaZulu Natal, 22 from Western Cape, 21 from North West, 5 from Northern Cape and 37 from Limpopo. This means we have breached the 10 000 mark, with 10 210 cumulative deaths now recorded.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 404 568 which translates to a recovery rate of 73%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 2129 74941 Free State 350 12155 Gauteng 2547 139745 KwaZulu-Natal 1346 54161 Limpopo 127 7813 Mpumalanga 139 14257 North West 130 11923 Northern Cape 66 3158 Western Cape 3376 86415 Total 10 210 404568

