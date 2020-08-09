Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 98 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,385 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Botswana: The Presidential COVID-19 Task Team Results

Government of Botswana Download logo

The Public is informed that further to the media release of 07 August 2020, 8 more positive cases have been detected from the testing which took place at the offices of the Presidential COVID-19 Task Team. A total number of 46 tests have been conducted to date, of which 8 are positive and 28 are negative. Other tests are still being processed.

The Public is informed that Dr Kereng Masupu (Coordinator of the Presidential COVID-19 Task Team) has tested positive, Professor Mosepele Mosepele (Deputy Coordinator of the Presidential COVID-19 Task Team) has tested negative, Dr Mogomotsi Matshaba (Scientific Advisor to the Presidential COVID-19 Task Team ) has tested positive, while Dr Malaki Tshipayagae (Director of Health Services) has tested negative. Follow up testing for those who tested negative will be conducted and updates will be provided.

The Public is assured that the necessary COVID-19 protocols have been duly activated in the form of contact tracing to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all staff, family members and the Public at large.

The Public is further advised to vigilantly observe all COVID-19 regulations, particularly those concerning limiting movement, social distancing, washing of hands frequently with soap and water, wearing of masks correctly and registering at service points.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Botswana.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Botswana: The Presidential COVID-19 Task Team Results

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.