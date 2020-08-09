VSP Royalton/Domestic Assault In The Presence of a Child/Unlawful Mischief

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202523

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2020 at 1910

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bettis Road Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault in the presence of a child and Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Matthew Prucha

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/08/2020 at 1910, Vermont State Police received a report about a family fight in Randolph. Upon further investigation it was determined that Prucha assaulted a household member and damaged a vehicle. Prucha was later located and placed under arrest. Prucha was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing and was released on citation to appear at Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 08/10/2020 at 12:30PM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Orange Country Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.