Executive Leadership Coach Adam Quiney of Evergrowth Coaching Speaks at Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is thrilled to welcome Adam Quiney of Evergrowth Coaching as one of the top-notch expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As an executive leadership coach specializing in working with the Smartest People in the Room, Adam is in a great position to empower our women leaders’ audience on the topic- Why you can’t see your light and how to get your vision back and become a better leader.‘The power of influence that a leader can exert depends, among other variables, on their ability to see the hidden potential in the people they lead’ says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your leadership Summit.‘Being able to help their team members identify those hidden potential and use them is a trait that is needed by our women leaders as they launch rebuilding efforts with their teams in the post-COVID19 business environment.Women leaders are encouraged to register for the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Adam and 14 other experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve around the two themes of personal leadership and leading others through change.These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

