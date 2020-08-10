Angela Neumann, Executive Leadership Coach and Founder of Neumann Leadership Speaks at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Reignite Your Leadership Summit Logo Executive Leadership Coach Angela Neumann Title of Angela's Talk at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

An organization’s strength is based on what her teams have learnt to do together on a regular basis, and bringing these into play during periods of uncertainty goes a long way in increasing trust ” — Tolu Adeleye, PhD

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is excited to welcome Angela Neumann of Neumann Leadership as one of the outstanding industry expert speakers at her Reignite Your Leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As a leadership coach for senior executives and managers whose unique approach emphasizes self-awareness, team development and systems transformation, Angela is in a great position to empower our women leaders’ audience on the topic- Finding Certainty Through Shared ValuesAn organization’s strength is based on what her teams have learnt to do together on a regular basis, and bringing these into play during periods of uncertainty goes a long way in increasing trust among team members. says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your leadership Summit.‘Thus, equipping our women leaders to find certainty through their shared values is a powerful approach to rebuilding their teams in the new normal’.Women leaders from various companies and organizations are encouraged to register for the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Angela and 14 other experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the double themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

