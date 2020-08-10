Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,874 in the last 365 days.

Executive Leadership Coach Yollana Shore of Awakening Leadership Speaks at Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women

Reignite Your Leadership Summit Logo

Executive Leadership Coach Yollana Shore

Title of Yollana's Talk at Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Embodied Leadership as a Tool for Staying Confident and Connected as a Woman Leader is the topic discussed by Yollana Shore At Reignite Your Leadership Summit

Boosting the self-confidence of our women leaders is a necessary step towards their ability to lead their teams with renewed passion in the post-COIVD-19 business environment”
— Tolu Adeleye, PhD
VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is proud to welcome Yollana Shore of Awakening Leadership, Byron Bay, Australia as one of the top-notch industry experts for her Reignite Your leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.

The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.

As an executive coach for leaders who want to nail their confidence, influence and impact so they can make a difference and build a legacy, Yollana is in a great position to empower our women leaders’ audience on the topic- Embodied Leadership as a Tool for Staying Confident and Connected as a Woman Leader.

‘Boosting the self-confidence of our women leaders is a necessary step towards their ability to lead their teams with renewed passion in the post-COIVD-19 business environment” says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your leadership Summit.

Women leaders are encouraged to register for the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Yollana and 14 other experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.

The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the double themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.

The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.

Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS.
For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com

About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:
Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

Dr. Tolu Adeleye
Womenexcel Consultancies Inc
+1 250-744-2159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Introducing Yollana Shore as a Speaker on Reignite Your Leadership Summit

You just read:

Executive Leadership Coach Yollana Shore of Awakening Leadership Speaks at Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.