Executive Leadership Coach Yollana Shore of Awakening Leadership Speaks at Reignite Your Leadership Summit for Women

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. is proud to welcome Yollana Shore of Awakening Leadership, Byron Bay, Australia as one of the top-notch industry experts for her Reignite Your leadership Summit on Friday August 14, 2020.The mission of the one-day virtual summit is to equip women leaders with tools needed to acquire a fresh boot of self-confidence and reignite new passion for leading their workplace teams as business operations restart in the normal environment.As an executive coach for leaders who want to nail their confidence, influence and impact so they can make a difference and build a legacy, Yollana is in a great position to empower our women leaders’ audience on the topic- Embodied Leadership as a Tool for Staying Confident and Connected as a Woman Leader.‘Boosting the self-confidence of our women leaders is a necessary step towards their ability to lead their teams with renewed passion in the post-COIVD-19 business environment” says Tolu Adeleye, PhD, Host of Reignite Your leadership Summit.Women leaders are encouraged to register for the summit via the Reignite Your Leadership summit website so that they can listen in to Yollana and 14 other experts in the field of executive coaching, organizational development, human resources and change management.The summit presentations and interviews revolve on the double themes of personal leadership and leading others through change. These are covered in four main subcategories in the various talks and interviews: recovery, resilience, reimagining and rebuilding.The summit starts at 6.00 AM PST on Friday August 14, 2020. Attendees will be able to access all the insight-filled talks and empowering interviews until 10.00 PM PST on that date.Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can purchase an ALL ACCESS PASS For more information about the summit, please visit www.reignitedyou.com About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.

