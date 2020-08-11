EMMY AND TONY AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR AND PLAYWRIGHT MENTORS THE REBIRTH OF NEW ADULT THRILLER, A NOVEL LIFE
Ms. Bennett saw promise in my writing and helped me to polish my final draft. She even encouraged me to read some of my chapters aloud before the talented authors in the group.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMMY AND TONY AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR AND PLAYWRIGHT MENTORS THE REBIRTH OF NEW ADULT THRILLER, A NOVEL LIFE
When Amazon bestselling author, Thornton Cline finished his third draft of his manuscript, A Novel Life in 2015 he believed his thriller could be commercial and salable, but still something was missing. In 2016, he caught the eye of Emmy and Tony Award-winning author and playwright, Cherie Bennett, who offered him a full scholarship to mentor under her tutelage at the Nashville Writer's House in Tennessee.
"Ms. Bennett saw promise in my writing and helped me to polish my final draft. She even encouraged me to read some of my chapters aloud before the talented authors in the group," Cline reflected.
After multiple re-writes and drafts, Cline finally wrote the manuscript to his liking, worthy enough for a publisher. Cline signed his script with a literary agent first in 2017, but it was short-lived because his agent ended up retiring six months later. (SYP) Southern Yellow Pine Publishing offered Cline a traditional publishing contract in 2018.
September 15, Cline will debut his new adult thriller, A Novel Life with SYP. Thornton Cline is already getting rave reviews:
"Thornton Cline's new book A Novel Life is a great read. It keeps you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end; in the vein of a Hitchcock novel, a real thriller," says Stephen Wrench, president of Musik and Film.
Thornton Cline has penned over 30 traditionally published books and, in 2017, was honored as the first-place winner of the Maxy Literary Award for "Children's Book of the Year." When Cline isn't writing, he teaches at Sumner Academy and Welch College, both in Middle Tennessee. In 1987, the Tennessee Songwriters Association honored Cline with "Songwriter of the Year" twice-in-a-row, and years later, Cline received multiple Grammy and Dove Award nominations. Cline garnered a platinum record for his hit song, "Love is the Reason," recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck and Gloria Gaynor on RCA Records.
For more information on "A Novel Life," contact Terri Gerrell at tgerrell@syppublishing.com.
