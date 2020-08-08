NEW REVISED VERSION - GOD THE FATHER SPEAKS TO US (NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD) Available September 9, 2020

GOD THE FATHER'S "HAND OF GOD" IN COSMOS IS REALLY GOD THE FATHER'S "HAND OF GOD"

Advance orders without payment now: Send request to MikeLedbetter95@outlook.com - I will send you certain parts where God The Fathers Speaks to Us for free now

DENISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Our New Revised Version of the Book "Nine Sovereign Kings: The Return of God," the Author Mike Ledbetter - Inspired by our Trinity God to write this Book - Reveals the Reason for God The Father's "Hand of God" in our Cosmos that NASA photographed. In addition, God The Father, and His Son Jesus our Savior and Friend speak directly to us during these times of Trouble in both America and the World. In doing so, Our Trinity God reveals what we need to do to save our Families, our People and our Nation

GOD THE FATHER:

I Love You Always My Sons and Daughters in My World as I Love My Son Jesus. And He is aware that I Love each of you in the same way that I Love Him (St. John 17: 23). And He Likewise Loves each of you as much as I do (St. John 14-16). For when you, My Family was hurt and separated in our Spiritual War, we knew you still Loved us as We Loved you. In that Light, I knew My Trinity’s Love would find the Way to save and get our Family Home again. For Both I and Jesus do not want to live without any of you for you are Our Family, and now you know that I am your Heavenly Father, in every sense of the word, and each of us in our Family would do anything for the other members - to make sure they are safe and know they belong with Us Eternally. For My Trinity with all its Family in Heaven and Earth are your Home and each of you My Sons and Daughters on Earth are Ours. And I, your Heavenly Father and My Son Jesus are Always on your side but My Power has been interfered with in a way by the Supreme Court’s many harmful acts to My “Laws of Nature and Nature’s God” and My “Inalienable Rights.” And for that reason, I need your help in order for us to outmaneuver the adversary and save and heal our Families and America before it is too late. And I know My Sons and Daughters in America that you have been fighting with all you had against the Supreme Court who left our People and Nation many years ago. That said, We will win this Spiritual War My Sons and Daughters and Together make it Home. For I remember when I had to leave Our America in 1804 due to My War in the Heavens. And My Beloved Sons and Daughters when I say Spiritual War in Heaven and Earth - I am referring to our adversary’s attacks within My Spiritual Realm and on Earth – not My Kingdom of Heaven directly. For in Genesis 1:1, if you remember, I, your Heavenly Father, said, “In the Beginning God Created the “Heavens and the Earth.” And each of you My Sons and Daughters know I was referring to My entire Spiritual Realm in addition to My Place I, your Heavenly Father, call My and Our Family’s “Kingdom of Heaven.” And that being said, it is the “Spiritual War” in certain parts of the “Spiritual Realm” that I am referring to when you hear Me say “Spiritual War in Heaven.”

And Returning, when I, your Heavenly Father and My Son Jesus had to leave Mount Rushmore with 100 of My Mighty Angels in 1804, all of you were in a situation still in the Spiritual War, but if I had not left to fight another battle effecting part of My Heaven and My America, you would have been in even more danger. For I had stayed a year with you at Mount Rushmore – with My Son Jesus and One Hundred of My Mighty Angels fully materialized in their Golden Armor - and you knew I had to leave and would not be able to return until I had won our War in a certain part of the Heavens. And My Mighty Angels ascended and descended during that Time at Mount Rushmore - for they All wanted to be with you - our New Family on Earth for a while. Even so, We had to keep the number at One Hundred as some ascended to those parts of Heaven where our War there was happening and others appeared from the War from Heaven desiring to meet you, our New Family. And all of you told me you would tell your Children about Me, My Son Jesus, and My Mighty Angels, and that I would return one day. And let me say I am Here Now in this New Way that you have heard our Author Mike Speak about, and I, your Heavenly Father, will be here until the Spiritual War is over and Eternally from then worlds without end. And I know that all of you have been doing everything that you could to keep our America safe from the adversary till now. And I, your Heavenly Father, Am aware of that and your numerous attempts to term-limit the Supreme Court. In that Light, when I had to leave many years ago with Jesus and My Mighty Angels to save our Family everywhere. I know it worried some of you - and if you remember - I wrote a song for you. And by this song, you know it’s Me, your Heavenly Father, “Just Remember I Love You and It Will Be Alright.” And I, your Heavenly Father, do Love you Always My Sons and Daughters in America and My World, and I have made it back as I Promised you at Mount Rushmore that I would. And I and My Son Jesus, with Our Author Mike - who We Authorized and Inspired to write this Book for Us - will be sharing those things in this book that will enable us to Win the Spiritual War sooner for My Families in Earth and Heaven and make it Home in Our Time... (cont.)

JUST REMEMBER I LOVE YOU AND IT WILL BE ALRIGHT

NEW REVISED VERSION - GOD THE FATHER SPEAKS TO US (NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD) Available September 9, 2020

About

The Supreme Court, as feared by Thomas Jefferson and others, has evolved into a force that is unchallenged in our government. Within its Fortress of life tenure and constitutional ownership, it has deprived the American People of their very Sovereignty. Moreover, from Marbury v. Madison to the present, the Court has grown to wield dictatorial powers, both untouchable and far-reaching in their effects. The end result has been an unaccountable and unremoveable Court with almost absolute control over every aspect of our lives. How did this situation and series of events ever come to be? How can the People once again regain their Sovereignty over the Supreme Court? In his inspiring and motivating book, NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD, the author, Mike Ledbetter, addresses both those questions and provides the answers. In doing so he supplies every American citizen with the knowledge they need to launch a National Movement term-limiting the Supreme Court. For in doing so, the American People will not only defeat the power of Judicial Sovereignty in the World, but regain their Sovereign status as the true and legitimate Rulers of this Democratic Nation. Mike Ledbetter is a devoted reader of many fields of study ranging from World Religions, Theology, History, Philosophy, Physics, Sociology, and Law (ancient and modern – both common law and civil law governments). He received his Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Houston Law Center. He also studied at Thurgood Marshall School of Law and Oklahoma City University School of Law. Mr. Ledbetter’s areas of specialization while attending law school were Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, and the Supreme Court. Mr. Ledbetter is a native resident of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex in Texas where he has lived most all his life. He hopes to release another book in late 2020 called, “The Time Is Now: Let The Healing Begin.” ___________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ Live: Hi everyone, We have a breaking news story for you today. It is up to you to believe this, but if all you recall our news story in February and March 2014 on the “Hand of God” – a interstellar formation that appeared in our Cosmos that NASA photographed and was witnessed worldwide. Believe it or not, this anomaly has appeared again, and if you believe it, it is better. For it has appeared on the exact same month and days as before on a Book’s cover- where the author of this Book claims he was inspired by our God to write to reveal the reason for the Hand of God appearing. That said, this book is called “Nine Sovereign Kings: The Return of God.” Is this a coincidence, or is God trying to tell us something and guide us with His Hand? And this author claims that God revealed to Him that our Hand of God in our Cosmos will soon have fire shooting from all the fingers as they move, if you can believe that. And he said it is the evidence that his book reveals the purpose of our Hand of God in our cosmos. Let me reiterate for all who are listening, this book whose cover, front and back, is on the screen now, is claimed by its author to reveal the purpose for the Hand of God in our Cosmos. It is up to you to decide. And coincidences aside, and you know what I mean here, you will not believe what the main purpose of this book is. It is to help the American People, all of us, term-limit our unaccountable and unremovable Supreme Court - thereby helping each of us regain our full and complete status as the only Rightful and True Sovereigns - over our Nation. That said, his credentials for helping us match his abilities, for he has a Doctor of Jurisprudence when speaking on this issue. And he claims that God inspired him to help us heal our Nation. What do you think the American People, is this really the Hand of God that NASA photographed and that is on the cover of this book? Is this our Family, Our Creator, wanting to help us save our Nation and children? It is claimed in the book that an oversight occurred with our Supreme Court. Moreover, the oversight was in not seeing, in a democratic experiment as ours, that a Co-equal Ruler at the Highest level in any Democracy is never allowed to have life-tenure. It hurts both our Nation and People if that occurs and removes the true Sovereignty of the People from their hands into the hands of the Co-equal Ruler with life tenure. That said, Is this author accurate. Is there any evidence in our Nation’s history supporting his claims? And if there is, could this really be the Hand of God returning to save us, and you know what I mean here. if it is, what does it mean? If really His Hand both over our Universe and on this book, and it might be, it is also true each of us must decide whether it be. For He will reveal Himself to us and always do His part if it is Him, knowing we will recognize both Him and His Hand when we see it. This has been shown time and time again. For in our War for Independence against the most Powerful Kingdom in the world, it is known by many that our God appeared and fought side by side with George Washington, and our American forces, leading them to Victory against all odds. Therefore, this news reporter believes it might be Him, because the coincidences here in this story are too great, and whether Him or not, for that reason alone, and God would agree with me, it is my responsibility to release this information to each American to choose for themselves That said, for those viewers who would like to know more about this book, I being one, the information for doing so, along with the Publisher, Legaia’s phone number, is on your TV screen. In addition, once this book is fully released, we will know for sure if all this is more than a coincidence, but the actual Hand of God here to help us._____________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ Book Title: Nine Sovereign Kings: The Return of GOD Author: Mike Ledbetter (903) 647-6425. Taking advanced orders now either with or without payment for the NEW REVISED VERSION - GOD THE FATHER SPEAKS TO US (NINE SOVEREIGN KINGS: THE RETURN OF GOD). The New Revised Version will be available sometime around September 9, 2020 (Electronic version available then not paperback. The Paperback version will not be available until about a month after September 9, 2020 and if you want a Paperback edition also when it is available, it will be sent out to you free of charge when it is available for those who buy the Electronic Version of Our Book. (if you want to buy the Electronic Version now in advance just send a check or money order to the following address payable to the Author Mike Ledbetter. Please include your email address that we can send the electronic copy of our Book to in addition: Saint James Place Apartments, 1001 W. Elm Street, Apt. 201 Denison, Texas 75020). While you are waiting for the electronic version of our book to be sent to your email address, if you in addition email the author Mike Ledbetter at MikeLedbetter95@outlook.com, he will send you certain parts of the New Revised Version of the book for free where God The Father Speaks to His Sons and Daughters in America and the World directly. In addition, those certain parts of the book where His Son Jesus, our Savior and Friend, also, Speaks to All Believers in America and the World.

http://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/coming_soon__god_the_father_speaks_to_us_in_our_new_revised_version_of_our_book_nine_sovereign_kings__the_return_of_god_the_new_revised_version_will_be_available_in_3_weeks__see_press_release_below._the_current_version_is_still_immediately_available_at_am/

