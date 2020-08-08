South Carolinians Encouraged to Take Action to Fight the Spread; Latest COVID-19 Update (Aug. 8, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 8, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced its new "Fight the Spread" campaign. The campaign encourages South Carolinians to fight the spread of COVID-19 by:

wearing a mask in public,

practicing social distancing, and

getting tested.

Other actions we can each take to help protect ourselves and those around us, include:

avoiding group gatherings,

regularly washing your hands, and

staying home if sick.

Learn how you can join the fight. Watch the public service announcement below and help us share this important public health message with your loved ones and friends. Together, we can fight the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

The Fight the Spread PSA is also available in Spanish.

Daily COVID-19 Update (August 8, 2020) DHEC today announced 1,178 new confirmed cases and 6 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 67 additional confirmed deaths and 6 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 98,743, probable cases to 717, confirmed deaths to 1,931, and 76 probable deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here. Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Testing in South Carolina As of yesterday, a total of 835,115 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,405 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.9%.

More Than 125 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 126 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Hospital Bed Occupancy As of this morning, 1,879 inpatient beds are available and 8,503 are in use, which is an 81.90% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,503 inpatient beds currently used, 1,424 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,585 ventilators, 552 are in use and 234 of those are COVID-19 patients.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

