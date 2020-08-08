Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,499 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – South Africa: Parliament Presiding Officers wish Veteran MP Prince Buthelezi a speedy recovery from COVID-19

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament Download logo

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, wishes veteran National Assembly Member of Parliament, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19.

Prince Buthelezi is one of the long-serving Members of Parliament since the establishment of our democratic Parliament in 1994, and continues to serve as a reservoir of wisdom and experience for the institution. 

It is understood that Prince Buthelezi remains asymptomatic and is in self-isolation at home for the mandatory period.

“We are pleased to learn that he remains in high spirits, and we are confident he will defeat this disease. We urge South Africans to keep him and many others infected or affected by this virus in our prayers”, said the Presiding Officers.

The Presiding Officers are encouraging South Africans to remain steadfast in combatting the spread of COVID-19. They continue to urge South African to comply with all the regulations and safety protocols.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

You just read:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Parliament Presiding Officers wish Veteran MP Prince Buthelezi a speedy recovery from COVID-19

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.