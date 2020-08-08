Judge Malcolm Simmons, respected international justice expert in demand by justice ministries around the world
Acclaimed international justice expert begins two projects in AsiaLONDON, UK, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Malcolm Simmons awarded two contracts to provide technical support to judiciary in two high-profile projects in Asia.
Malcolm Simmons continues to be one of the acclaimed international judicial experts providing advice on reform of the judiciary and the administration of justice. His clients include governments, senior judiciary, prosecutors and police from Europe to Asia.
Judge Malcolm Simmons served as an international judge from 2004 to 2017 hearing war crime and serious and organised crime cases. He presided in some of the most complex war crime and serious organised crime cases in Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kosovo during their troubled post-war periods. He served as President of EU International Judges from 2014 to 2017. He worked as an appellate court judge for more than ten years hearing appeals in war crime and serious organised crime cases and complex civil cases. He is particularly well-known for his judicial reform work including conducting judicial training needs assessments, judicial ethics and conduct, judicial performance evaluation, managing long and complex cases, admissibility and use of evidence, anti-corruption strategies including money laundering and money laundering and terrorism financing and developing mechanisms to combat these offences, asset recovery and mutual legal assistance.
Judge Malcolm Simmons has more that 19 years of experience training judges, prosecutors, lawyers and police.
Since 2003 Judge Malcolm Simmons has been a justice expert on the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office list of deployable civilian experts.
In addition to his international work, Malcolm Simmons advises several law firms in London in complex criminal and civil cases.
