Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,542 in the last 365 days.

Judge Malcolm Simmons, respected international justice expert in demand by justice ministries around the world

Acclaimed international justice expert begins two projects in Asia

LONDON, UK, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Malcolm Simmons awarded two contracts to provide technical support to judiciary in two high-profile projects in Asia.

Malcolm Simmons continues to be one of the acclaimed international judicial experts providing advice on reform of the judiciary and the administration of justice. His clients include governments, senior judiciary, prosecutors and police from Europe to Asia.

Judge Malcolm Simmons served as an international judge from 2004 to 2017 hearing war crime and serious and organised crime cases. He presided in some of the most complex war crime and serious organised crime cases in Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kosovo during their troubled post-war periods. He served as President of EU International Judges from 2014 to 2017. He worked as an appellate court judge for more than ten years hearing appeals in war crime and serious organised crime cases and complex civil cases. He is particularly well-known for his judicial reform work including conducting judicial training needs assessments, judicial ethics and conduct, judicial performance evaluation, managing long and complex cases, admissibility and use of evidence, anti-corruption strategies including money laundering and money laundering and terrorism financing and developing mechanisms to combat these offences, asset recovery and mutual legal assistance.

Judge Malcolm Simmons has more that 19 years of experience training judges, prosecutors, lawyers and police.

Since 2003 Judge Malcolm Simmons has been a justice expert on the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office list of deployable civilian experts.
In addition to his international work, Malcolm Simmons advises several law firms in London in complex criminal and civil cases.

Edward Montague
Edward Montague Associates
+44 7881962265
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Judge Malcolm Simmons, respected international justice expert in demand by justice ministries around the world

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.