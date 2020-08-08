Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angolan President highlights achievements of Côte d'Ivoire

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 8 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, highlighted last Friday the achievement made by Côte d'Ivoire "in terms of policies for stabilization and reconstruction of the economy".,

 

In a message of congratulations, in the ambit of the 60th anniversary of the independence of that country marked on August 7th, João Lourenço refers that the "Côte d'Ivoire has made a journey with remarkable successes in these six decades of its history", with "gains in several domains of national life".

 

The Angolan Head of State expresses, in the letter, the desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation, aiming for the progress and development of both countries.

 

On behalf of the Angolan people and Executive and on his own behalf, João Lourenço expresses to his counterpart, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, wishes of good health, personal well-being and prosperity for the Ivorian people.

