Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 7 August
As of 1pm on 7 August, the Western Cape has active 8631 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 97506 confirmed cases and 85528 recoveries.
|
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
|
97506
|
Total recoveries
|
85528
|
Total deaths
|
3347
|
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
|
8631
|
Tests conducted
|
433443
|
Hospitalisations
|
1266 with 277 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Western
|
8248
|
7351
|
Southern
|
8539
|
7486
|
Northern
|
5721
|
5190
|
Tygerberg
|
12087
|
10806
|
Eastern
|
8936
|
7927
|
Klipfontein
|
8480
|
7477
|
Mitchells Plain
|
7739
|
6890
|
Khayelitsha
|
7873
|
7226
|
Total
|
67623
|
60353
Sub-districts:
|
District
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Garden Route
|
Bitou
|
475
|
353
|
Garden Route
|
Knysna
|
1140
|
854
|
Garden Route
|
George
|
2869
|
2248
|
Garden Route
|
Hessequa
|
207
|
168
|
Garden Route
|
Kannaland
|
61
|
47
|
Garden Route
|
Mossel Bay
|
1652
|
1181
|
Garden Route
|
Oudsthoorn
|
686
|
378
|
Cape Winelands
|
Stellenbosch
|
1860
|
1629
|
Cape Winelands
|
Drakenstein
|
3951
|
3551
|
Cape Winelands
|
Breede Valley
|
2920
|
25551
|
Cape Winelands
|
Langeberg
|
1032
|
886
|
Cape Winelands
|
Witzenberg
|
1355
|
1147
|
Overberg
|
Overstrand
|
1405
|
1269
|
Overberg
|
Cape Agulhas
|
224
|
171
|
Overberg
|
Swellendam
|
246
|
226
|
Overberg
|
Theewaterskloof
|
1031
|
890
|
West Coast
|
Bergrivier
|
365
|
321
|
West Coast
|
Cederberg
|
134
|
97
|
West Coast
|
Matzikama
|
248
|
195
|
West Coast
|
Saldanha Bay Municipality
|
1202
|
1050
|
West Coast
|
Swartland
|
1286
|
1037
|
Central Karoo
|
Beaufort West
|
338
|
198
|
Central Karoo
|
Laingsburg
|
45
|
22
|
Central Karoo
|
Prince Albert
|
9
|
4
Unallocated: 5133 (4687 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 34 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3347. We send our condolences to the loved ones of all the deceased at this time.
Western Cape cabinet adopts position on business opening and alcohol sales:
The Western Cape cabinet has concluded its two day bosberaad where we have adopted the position that where business can open safely, they should be allowed to do so. Additionally, we have also adopted the position that domestic alcohol sales should be allowed, with smart recommendations in place. These positions have been taken with a view to reducing the impact of a second, equally dangerous pandemic- unemployment. We will now engage the national government on these positions.
