Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 7 August

As of 1pm on 7 August, the Western Cape has active 8631 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 97506 confirmed cases and 85528 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 97506 Total recoveries 85528 Total deaths 3347 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 8631 Tests conducted 433443 Hospitalisations 1266 with 277 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 8248 7351 Southern 8539 7486 Northern 5721 5190 Tygerberg 12087 10806 Eastern 8936 7927 Klipfontein 8480 7477 Mitchells Plain 7739 6890 Khayelitsha 7873 7226 Total 67623 60353

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 475 353 Garden Route Knysna 1140 854 Garden Route George 2869 2248 Garden Route Hessequa 207 168 Garden Route Kannaland 61 47 Garden Route Mossel Bay 1652 1181 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 686 378 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1860 1629 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 3951 3551 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 2920 25551 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1032 886 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1355 1147 Overberg Overstrand 1405 1269 Overberg Cape Agulhas 224 171 Overberg Swellendam 246 226 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1031 890 West Coast Bergrivier 365 321 West Coast Cederberg 134 97 West Coast Matzikama 248 195 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1202 1050 West Coast Swartland 1286 1037 Central Karoo Beaufort West 338 198 Central Karoo Laingsburg 45 22 Central Karoo Prince Albert 9 4

Unallocated: 5133 (4687 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 34 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3347. We send our condolences to the loved ones of all the deceased at this time.

Western Cape cabinet adopts position on business opening and alcohol sales:

The Western Cape cabinet has concluded its two day bosberaad where we have adopted the position that where business can open safely, they should be allowed to do so. Additionally, we have also adopted the position that domestic alcohol sales should be allowed, with smart recommendations in place. These positions have been taken with a view to reducing the impact of a second, equally dangerous pandemic- unemployment. We will now engage the national government on these positions.

Issued by: Western Cape Provincial Government