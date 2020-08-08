Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,601 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Nigeria: Support from World Health Organization (WHO) to help investigate and trace COVID-19 cases

Nigeria is strengthening disease surveillance to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In Lagos, World Health Organization (WHO) is supporting the health authorities by mobilizing surveillance teams to help investigate & trace patients with symptoms in health facilities.

Dr Wesley Salifu, 27, a surveillance assistant in Lagos, takes a canoe to a riverine community in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos. He is one of the 16 World Health Organization (WHO) consultants helping to find COVID-19 cases in health facilities in the state.

Surveillance assistant, Bola Adelakun, 26, visits a maternal health facility in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos. On arrival, hospital record officers present their registers so she can go through them.

As a frontline health worker who visits several hospitals daily, Bola says her work is interesting but admits it is risky.

“I’m most scared when I get to a hospital ward & it is really crowded because I know there is a likelihood of infection in that kind of setting.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Nigeria: Support from World Health Organization (WHO) to help investigate and trace COVID-19 cases

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.